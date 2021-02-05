Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 ABS recovers runway at Silver Flag [Image 6 of 7]

    4 ABS recovers runway at Silver Flag

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Multi-capable Airmen from the 4th Air Base Squadron use concrete to repair a damaged runway at the Silver Flag runway at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2021. Airmen from the 4th ABS demonstrated their ability to recover a damaged airfield to receive aircraft for landing.

    This work, 4 ABS recovers runway at Silver Flag [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

