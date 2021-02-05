Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Fitzgerald, 4th Maintenance Group chief works alongside Airmen from the 4th Air Base Squadron, making repairs to the Silver Flag runway at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2021. Multi-capable Airmen from the 4th ABS demonstrated their ability to recover a damaged airfield.
This work, 4 ABS recovers runway at Silver Flag [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
