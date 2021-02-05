Airmen from the 4th Air Base Squadron make repairs to the Silver Flag runway at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2021. Multi-capable Airmen from the 4th ABS demonstrated their ability to recover a damaged airfield.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 23:55 Photo ID: 6626452 VIRIN: 210502-F-FJ742-1021 Resolution: 5520x3684 Size: 1.19 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4 ABS recovers runway at Silver Flag [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.