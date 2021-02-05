Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 ABS recovers runway at Silver Flag [Image 1 of 7]

    4 ABS recovers runway at Silver Flag

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen from the 4th Air Base Squadron make repairs to the Silver Flag runway at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2021. The platform will temporarily cover a crater on the runway preparing it for aircraft landings.

    This work, 4 ABS recovers runway at Silver Flag [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    TyndallAFB
    SilverFlag
    AgileFlag21-2

