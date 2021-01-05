210430-N-XC372-2398 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 30, 2021) Adm. John Aquilino delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), where Adm. Davidson relinquished command to Aquilino. Aquilino, who was previously the U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, acknowledged USINDOPACOM’s critical role in providing regional peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 02:07 Photo ID: 6624906 VIRIN: 210430-N-XC372-2398 Resolution: 4352x3109 Size: 1.13 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.