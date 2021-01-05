Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    210430-N-XC372-2345 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 30, 2021) Adm. Philip Davidson delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), where Davidson relinquished command to Adm. John Aquilino. Davidson thanked the service members who have been at the forefront of defending liberty throughout the region, while also recognizing the crucial role our allies and partners have played in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
