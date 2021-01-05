210430-N-XC372-2345 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 30, 2021) Adm. Philip Davidson delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), where Davidson relinquished command to Adm. John Aquilino. Davidson thanked the service members who have been at the forefront of defending liberty throughout the region, while also recognizing the crucial role our allies and partners have played in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 02:07 Photo ID: 6624905 VIRIN: 210430-N-XC372-2345 Resolution: 4592x3280 Size: 1.66 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.