    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    210430-N-XC372-1455 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 30, 2021) Adm. John Aquilino, left, relieves Adm. Philip Davidson, right, as commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM). Aquilino becomes the 26th Commander of USINDOPACOM, the nation’s oldest and largest combatant command. As the USINDOPACOM commander, he is charged with leading more than 380,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Guardians, Coast Guardsmen and Department of Defense civilians and is responsible for all U.S. military activities in the Indo-Pacific, covering 36 nations, 14 time zones, and more than 50 percent of the world’s population.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 02:07
    Photo ID: 6624902
    VIRIN: 210430-N-XC372-1455
    Resolution: 5008x3577
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    INDOPACOMCOC

