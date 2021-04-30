U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

210430-N-XC372-1112 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 30, 2021) Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), is piped aboard during the USINDOPACOM change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Aquilino relieved Adm. Philip Davidson as USINDOPACOM commander. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera)

