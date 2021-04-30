U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

210430-N-XC372-2270 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 30, 2021) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), where Adm. Philip Davidson relinquished command to Adm. John Aquilino. Secretary Austin praised Davidson’s tenure as the USINDOPACOM commander and his more than 38 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera)

