210430-N-XC372-2270 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 30, 2021) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), where Adm. Philip Davidson relinquished command to Adm. John Aquilino. Secretary Austin praised Davidson’s tenure as the USINDOPACOM commander and his more than 38 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 02:07
|Photo ID:
|6624901
|VIRIN:
|210430-N-XC372-2270
|Resolution:
|3149x4408
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
