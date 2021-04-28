U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, mentally prepares for flight prior to stepping to the jet for a demonstration rehearsal at Hill Air Force Utah, April 28, 2021. Maj. Wolfe practices her routine on a weekly basis in order to maintain her readiness and currency to prepare for upcoming air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 16:32
|Photo ID:
|6624007
|VIRIN:
|210428-F-TY205-1005
|Resolution:
|4674x3339
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices [Image 14 of 14], by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
