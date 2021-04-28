F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, mentally prepares for flight prior to stepping to the jet for a demonstration rehearsal at Hill Air Force Utah, April 28, 2021. Maj. Wolfe practices her routine on a weekly basis in order to maintain her readiness and currency to prepare for upcoming air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

