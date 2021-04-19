F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies past the Wasatch Mountains during an aerial demonstration practice over Hill Air Force Utah, April 19, 2021. The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team's aerial profile is unique to the team and Maj. Wolfe is the only pilot in the Air Force certified to fly it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

