U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs the "combat radius turn" maneuver during a demonstration rehearsal at Hill Air Force Utah, April 28, 2021. During the routine, Maj. Wolfe flies at speeds up to .95 mach or approximately 720 mph, just below the speed of sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 16:32 Photo ID: 6624004 VIRIN: 210428-F-TY205-1013 Resolution: 3913x2795 Size: 4.78 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices [Image 14 of 14], by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.