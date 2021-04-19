F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over the Wasatch Mountains during a demonstration rehearsal over Hill Air Force Utah, April 19, 2021. During the routine, Maj. Wolfe flies at speeds up to .95 mach or approximately 720 mph, just below the speed of sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

