    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Capt. Kippun Sumner 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over the Wasatch Mountains during a demonstration rehearsal over Hill Air Force Utah, April 19, 2021. During the routine, Maj. Wolfe flies at speeds up to .95 mach or approximately 720 mph, just below the speed of sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 16:33
    Photo ID: 6624008
    VIRIN: 210419-F-TY205-1008
    Resolution: 3728x2663
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices [Image 14 of 14], by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    USAF
    F35A
    F35FET
    F35DemoTeam

