Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices [Image 6 of 14]

    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Capt. Kippun Sumner 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies during a demonstration rehearsal at Hill Air Force Utah, April 28, 2021. Maj. Wolfe practices her routine on a weekly basis in order to maintain her readiness and currency to prepare for upcoming air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 16:32
    Photo ID: 6624005
    VIRIN: 210428-F-TY205-1012
    Resolution: 4495x3211
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices [Image 14 of 14], by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices
    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices
    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices
    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices
    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices
    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices
    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices
    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices
    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices
    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices
    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices
    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices
    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices
    F-35 Demo Team rocks Utah skies for April practices

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    USAF
    F35A
    F35FET
    F35DemoTeam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT