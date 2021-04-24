Col. Eric Soults, deputy commander of Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, is presented a painting as a token of appreciation and long-lasting partnership during a small art exhibition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on April 24, 2021. Young artists from the Ferizaj/Urosevac municipality in Kosovo displayed their artwork at the base through cooperation with U.S. KFOR’s Kilo 21 Liaison Monitoring Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:19 Photo ID: 6623852 VIRIN: 210424-A-KS612-045 Resolution: 3679x2817 Size: 811.13 KB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Young Kosovo artists display artwork at Camp Bondsteel By Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit – Regional [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.