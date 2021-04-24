Young Kosovo artists display artwork at Camp Bondsteel

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, view a painting displayed at a small art exhibition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on April 24, 2021. Young artists from the Ferizaj/Urosevac municipality in Kosovo displayed their artwork at the base through cooperation with U.S. KFOR’s Kilo 21 Liaison Monitoring Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

