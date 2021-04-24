Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Young Kosovo artists display artwork at Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, and local art students pose for a group photo during a small art exhibition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on April 24, 2021. Young artists from the Ferizaj/Urosevac municipality in Kosovo displayed their artwork at the base through cooperation with U.S. KFOR’s Kilo 21 Liaison Monitoring Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:19
    Photo ID: 6623854
    VIRIN: 210424-A-KS612-094
    Resolution: 5627x2765
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Young Kosovo artists display artwork at Camp Bondsteel [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Art Exhibit
    Regional Command-East
    Partnership
    Liaison Monitoring Team
    Kosovo Mural Fest

