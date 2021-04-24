Lebibe Topalli, executive director of the Ferizaj/Urosevac Art and Mural Festival Association, presents Col. Eric Soults, deputy commander of Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, with a certificate of appreciation during a small art exhibition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on April 24, 2021. Young artists from the Ferizaj/Urosevac municipality in Kosovo displayed their artwork at the base through cooperation with U.S. KFOR’s Kilo 21 Liaison Monitoring Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 14:19
|Photo ID:
|6623850
|VIRIN:
|210424-A-KS612-844
|Resolution:
|5366x3333
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
This work, Young Kosovo artists display artwork at Camp Bondsteel [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Young Kosovo artists display artwork at Camp Bondsteel
