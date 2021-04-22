SASEBO, Japan (April 17, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo participate in a cleanup community relations (COMREL) event at Sasebo City Library in Sasebo, Japan April 22, 2021. The COMREL was hosted by CFAS Religious Ministries as a way to beautify the local environment during Earth Day month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 07:44
|Photo ID:
|6623518
|VIRIN:
|210422-N-CA060-0013
|Resolution:
|4644x3317
|Size:
|829.67 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth Day on CFAS [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT