Earth Day on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (April 17, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo participate in a cleanup community relations (COMREL) event at Sasebo City Library in Sasebo, Japan April 22, 2021. The COMREL was hosted by CFAS Religious Ministries as a way to beautify the local environment during Earth Day month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

