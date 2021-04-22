Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth Day on CFAS [Image 5 of 6]

    Earth Day on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (April 17, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo participate in a cleanup community relations (COMREL) event at Sasebo City Library in Sasebo, Japan April 22, 2021. The COMREL was hosted by CFAS Religious Ministries as a way to beautify the local environment during Earth Day month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    This work, Earth Day on CFAS [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

