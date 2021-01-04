Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth Day on CFAS [Image 2 of 6]

    Earth Day on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (April 1, 2021) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Hickey and Fireman Enzo Miranda-Verona, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, participate in a beach cleanup at Shirahama Beach in Sasebo, Japan April 1, 2021. The community relations event was organized by CFAS Religious Ministries as way to beautify the local environment during Earth Day month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    This work, Earth Day on CFAS [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

