SASEBO, Japan (April 1, 2021) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Hickey and Fireman Enzo Miranda-Verona, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, participate in a beach cleanup at Shirahama Beach in Sasebo, Japan April 1, 2021. The community relations event was organized by CFAS Religious Ministries as way to beautify the local environment during Earth Day month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 07:44
|Photo ID:
|6623515
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-CA060-0043
|Resolution:
|3402x2430
|Size:
|841.77 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth Day on CFAS [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
