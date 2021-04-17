SASEBO, Japan (April 17, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Public Works Department (PWD) staff members participate in a beach cleanup at Osaki Beach in Higashisonogi District, Nagasaki April 17, 2021. PWD staff coordinated with Kawatana-cho Tourism Association to organize the clean-up as a way to beautify the local environment during Earth Day month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 07:44
|Photo ID:
|6623517
|VIRIN:
|210417-N-CA060-0004
|Resolution:
|2493x1897
|Size:
|931.61 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth Day on CFAS [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT