Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Earth Day on CFAS [Image 4 of 6]

    Earth Day on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (April 17, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Public Works Department (PWD) staff members participate in a beach cleanup at Osaki Beach in Higashisonogi District, Nagasaki April 17, 2021. PWD staff coordinated with Kawatana-cho Tourism Association to organize the clean-up as a way to beautify the local environment during Earth Day month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 07:44
    Photo ID: 6623517
    VIRIN: 210417-N-CA060-0004
    Resolution: 2493x1897
    Size: 931.61 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth Day on CFAS [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Earth Day on CFAS
    Earth Day on CFAS
    Earth Day on CFAS
    Earth Day on CFAS
    Earth Day on CFAS
    Earth Day on CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    beach
    community service
    COMREL
    RELMIN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT