Earth Day on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (April 17, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Public Works Department (PWD) staff members participate in a beach cleanup at Osaki Beach in Higashisonogi District, Nagasaki April 17, 2021. PWD staff coordinated with Kawatana-cho Tourism Association to organize the clean-up as a way to beautify the local environment during Earth Day month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

