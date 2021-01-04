Earth Day on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (April 1, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo and tenant commands participate in a beach cleanup at Shirahama Beach in Sasebo, Japan April 1, 2021. The community relations event was organized by CFAS Religious Ministries as way to beautify the local environment during Earth Day month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

