SASEBO, Japan (April 17, 2021) – Trash collected by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Public Works Department (PWD) staff members awaits disposal at Osaki Beach in Higashisonogi District, Nagasaki April 17, 2021. PWD staff coordinated with Kawatana-cho Tourism Association to organize the clean-up as a way to beautify the local environment during Earth Day month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 07:44 Photo ID: 6623516 VIRIN: 210417-N-CA060-0001 Resolution: 3958x2827 Size: 861.44 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Earth Day on CFAS [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.