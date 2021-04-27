U.S. Army Soldiers Sgt. Maj. Christopher Luchsinger and Master Sgt. Roger Hamilton with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), participate in the sprint, drag, carry during the Army combat Fitness Test while at Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 (CORE-21) on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, on April 27, 2021. CORE-21 also incorporates weapons qualification, land navigation and other ancillary training to prepare Soldiers who are set to deploy in the upcoming months and next fiscal year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)

