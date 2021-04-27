U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Christopher Luchsinger with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), participates in the ball throw during the Army Combat Fitness Test while at the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 (CORE-21) on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 27, 2021. CORE-21 also incorporates weapons qualification, land navigation and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)

