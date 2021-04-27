Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 [Image 7 of 11]

    Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S Army Brig. Gen. Donald Absher with Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), preforms the hand-release push-ups during the Army combat Fitness Test while at Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 (CORE-21) on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, on April 27, 2021. CORE-21 also incorporates weapons qualification, land navigation and other ancillary training to prepare Soldiers who are set to deploy in the upcoming months and next fiscal year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 15:52
    Photo ID: 6622053
    VIRIN: 210427-A-VS473-1033
    Resolution: 3120x4000
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Larissa Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Bullis
    Training
    ACFT
    CORE-21
    Army Reserves Sustainment Command

