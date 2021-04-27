U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Perrin and Staff Sgt. Jacob Dalton, Drill Sergeants with the 1-321st, prepare to grade the Army Combat Fitness Test while at the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 (CORE-21) on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 27, 2021. CORE-21 also incorporates weapons qualification, land navigation and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6622046
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-VS473-1023
|Resolution:
|3742x5084
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Larissa Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT