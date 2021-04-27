U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Perrin and Staff Sgt. Jacob Dalton, Drill Sergeants with the 1-321st, prepare to grade the Army Combat Fitness Test while at the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 (CORE-21) on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 27, 2021. CORE-21 also incorporates weapons qualification, land navigation and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larissa Peterson)

