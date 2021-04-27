Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21

U.S. Army Soldiers synchronize their watches as they gather at the two-mile start line during the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 22, 2021. The ACFT is an event held during the Contract Operational Readiness Exercise 21 that prepares Soldiers who are set to deploy in the upcoming months and next fiscal year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Larisssa Peterson)

Date Taken: 04.27.2021
Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US