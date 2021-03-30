Pilots from the 494th Fighter Squadron walk to their aircraft before deploying at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 30, 2021. Airmen from the 494th FS and supporting units from across the 48th Fighter Wing deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

494th Fighter Squadron Deploys [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker