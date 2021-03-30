494th Fighter Squadron Deploys

U.S. Air Force A1C Sheldon Slayback loads equipment into a pylon on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 30, 2021. Airmen from the 494th FS and supporting units from across the 48th Fighter Wing are deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

