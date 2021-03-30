Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    494th Fighter Squadron Deploys [Image 6 of 8]

    494th Fighter Squadron Deploys

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force A1C Sheldon Slayback loads equipment into a pylon on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 30, 2021. Airmen from the 494th FS and supporting units from across the 48th Fighter Wing are deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    VIRIN: 210330-F-TF632-0321
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 494th Fighter Squadron Deploys [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    Deployment
    494th Fighter Squadron

