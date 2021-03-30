494th Fighter Squadron Deploys

U.S. Air Force Capt. Dereck Coleman, 494th Fighter Squadron pilot, buckles into his seat in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 30, 2021. Airmen from the 494th FS are currently deployed to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

