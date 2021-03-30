494th Fighter Squadron Deploys

Aircrew from the 494th Fighter Squadron walk through the Heritage Arch en route to their aircraft at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 30, 2021. Airmen and aircrew from the 494th are currently deployed to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

