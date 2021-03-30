Aircrew from the 494th Fighter Squadron walk through the Heritage Arch en route to their aircraft at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 30, 2021. Airmen and aircrew from the 494th are currently deployed to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6621605
|VIRIN:
|210330-F-TF632-0002
|Resolution:
|6146x4102
|Size:
|12.67 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 494th Fighter Squadron Deploys [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
