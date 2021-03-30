494th Fighter Squadron Deploys

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joey Homan, 494th Fighter Squadron weapons system officer, conducts preflight checks on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 30, 2021. 494th FS Airmen and supporting units across the 48th Fighter Wing are deployed to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

