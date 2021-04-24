California National Guard trains for CRE mission

Search and rescue Soldiers of the California National Guard, 216th Engineer Movement Augmentation Company, Pomona, Cali., place a neck brace on a mock casualty during vehicle extraction training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center April 24-25. The training was part of Guardian Response 2021, a Multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division. Soldiers were tasked with recovering casualties from concrete rubble in a chemically hazardous environment. (US Army photo by SSG Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

Date Taken: 04.24.2021
Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
Hometown: POMONA, CA, US