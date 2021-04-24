California National Guard trains for CRE mission

A Soldier of the California National Guard, 216th Engineer Movement Augmentation Company, Pomona, Cali., installs a support structure during trench search and rescue training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center April 24-25. The training was part of Guardian Response 2021, a Multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division. The scenario replicated a real-world emergency where workers became trapped in a chemically hazardous environment. To extract casualties, the team set up an isolation system, which secured the trench, protected casualties from further injury and allowed rescuers to safely enter the trench. (US Army photo by SSG Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US