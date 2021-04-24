Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California National Guard trains for CRE mission [Image 2 of 9]

    California National Guard trains for CRE mission

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monte Swift 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Search and rescue team Soldiers of the California National Guard, 216th Engineer Movement Augmentation Company, Pomona, Cali., install support structures during trench search and rescue training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center April 24-25. The training was part of Guardian Response 2021, a Multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division. The scenario replicated a real-world emergency where workers became trapped in a chemically hazardous environment. To extract casualties, the team set up an isolation system, which secured the trench, protected casualties from further injury and allowed rescuers to safely enter the trench. (US Army photo by SSG Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 01:07
    Photo ID: 6621300
    VIRIN: 210424-A-UQ307-295
    Resolution: 3023x3912
    Size: 9.48 MB
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Hometown: POMONA, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California National Guard trains for CRE mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    78th Training Division
    Guardian Response
    GR21
    216th Engineer Movement Augmentation Company

