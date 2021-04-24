Soldiers of the California National Guard, 216th Engineer Movement Augmentation Company, Pomona, Cali., evaluate a mock casualty during search and rescue training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center April 24-25. The training was part of Guardian Response 2021, a Multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division. Soldiers were tasked with recovering casualties from concrete rubble in a chemically hazardous environment. (US Army photo by SSG Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 01:07 Photo ID: 6621303 VIRIN: 210424-A-UQ307-377 Resolution: 3566x4615 Size: 11.35 MB Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US Hometown: POMONA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California National Guard trains for CRE mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.