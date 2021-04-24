A search and rescue team Soldier of the California National Guard, 216th Engineer Movement Augmentation Company, Pomona, Cali., uses the Jaws of Life to cut through a car’s frame during vehicle extraction training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center April 24-25. The training was part of Guardian Response 2021, a Multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division, which focused on search and rescue in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat environment. (US Army photo by SSG Monte Swift, 204th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 01:08
|Photo ID:
|6621318
|VIRIN:
|210424-A-UQ307-705
|Resolution:
|5798x4480
|Size:
|22.42 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Hometown:
|POMONA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, California National Guard trains for CRE mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
