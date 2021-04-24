A search and rescue team Soldier of the California National Guard, 216th Engineer Movement Augmentation Company, Pomona, Cali., uses the Jaws of Life to cut through a car’s frame during vehicle extraction training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center April 24-25. The training was part of Guardian Response 2021, a Multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division, which focused on search and rescue in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat environment. (US Army photo by SSG Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.29.2021 01:08 Photo ID: 6621318 VIRIN: 210424-A-UQ307-705 Resolution: 5798x4480 Size: 22.42 MB Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US Hometown: POMONA, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California National Guard trains for CRE mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.