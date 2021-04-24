Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California National Guard trains for CRE mission [Image 7 of 9]

    California National Guard trains for CRE mission

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monte Swift 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    A search and rescue team Soldier of the California National Guard, 216th Engineer Movement Augmentation Company, Pomona, Cali., uses the Jaws of Life to cut through a car’s frame during vehicle extraction training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center April 24-25. The training was part of Guardian Response 2021, a Multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise run by the Army Reserve’s 78th Training Division, which focused on search and rescue in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat environment. (US Army photo by SSG Monte Swift, 204th PAD)

    This work, California National Guard trains for CRE mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Army Reserve
    78th Training Division
    guardian Response
    GR21
    216th Engineer Movement Augmentation Company

