U.S. Air Force Col. Derek B. Routt appointed to command of the 177th Fighter Wing

From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Kennedy, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, New Jersey National Guard, Col. Derek B. Routt, 177th Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Bradford R. Everman, former 177FW commander, stand at attention, April 23, 2021, during a Change of Command Ceremony at the 177FW, New Jersey Air National Guard, Egg Harbor Twp, N.J. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cristina J. Allen)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 22:50
|Photo ID:
|6621208
|VIRIN:
|210423-Z-NL199-1108
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|15.66 MB
|Location:
|EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
