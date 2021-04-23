U.S. Air Force Col. Derek B. Routt appointed to command of the 177th Fighter Wing

From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Kennedy, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, New Jersey National Guard, Chief Master Sgt. William C. Perkins, 177th Fighter Wing command chief, Col. Bradford R. Everman, 177th FW commander, and Col. Derek B. Routt, 177FW Operations Group commander, stand at attention, April 23, 2021, during a Change of Command Ceremony at the 177FW, New Jersey Air National Guard, Egg Harbor Twp, N.J. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cristina J. Allen)

