U.S. Air Force Col. Derek B. Routt appointed to command of the 177th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel A. Strohlein, crew chief with the 177th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group, reveals the name of the new Wing commander, Col. Derek "Tazz" Routt, on a Wing F-16C Fighting Falcon, April 23, 2021, during a Change of Command Ceremony at the 177FW, New Jersey Air National Guard, Egg Harbor Twp, N.J. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cristina J. Allen)

Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US