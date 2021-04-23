Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Col. Derek B. Routt appointed to command of the 177th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Derek B. Routt appointed to command of the 177th Fighter Wing

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cristina J. Allen 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    From right, U.S. Air Force Col. Bradford R. Everman, 177th Fighter Wing commander, salutes Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Kennedy, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, New Jersey National Guard, after relinquishing command, April 23, 2021, during a Change of Command Ceremony at the 177FW, New Jersey Air National Guard, Egg Harbor Twp, N.J. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cristina J. Allen)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 22:49
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 
    ANG
    Air Force
    USAF
    Change of Command
    NJANG

