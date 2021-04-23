U.S. Air Force Col. Derek B. Routt appointed to command of the 177th Fighter Wing

From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Kennedy, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, New Jersey National Guard, Col. Bradford R. Everman, 177th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Derek B. Routt, 177FW Operations Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William C. Perkins, 177FW command chief, enter the 177FW maintenance hangar, April 23, 2021, during a Change of Command Ceremony at the 177FW, New Jersey Air National Guard, Egg Harbor Twp, N.J. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cristina J. Allen)

Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US