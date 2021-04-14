NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Navy Food Management Team Conduct Baking Training

210414-N-TA290-1015 HONOLULU (April 14, 2021) Chief Petty Officer Kevon Henry, of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor's Navy Food Management Team, provides instruction during the "Baking 101: Fundamentals of Baking" course at the Silver Dolphin Bistro on Joint Bases Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel L. Mayberry/Released)

