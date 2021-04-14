Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Navy Food Management Team Conduct Baking Training [Image 9 of 15]

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Navy Food Management Team Conduct Baking Training

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Daniel Mayberry 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    210414-N-TA290-1008 HONOLULU (April 14, 2021) Chief Petty Officer Kevon Henry, of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor's Navy Food Management Team, provides instruction during the "Baking 101: Fundamentals of Baking" course at the Silver Dolphin Bistro on Joint Bases Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel L. Mayberry/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 23:14
    This work, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Navy Food Management Team Conduct Baking Training [Image 15 of 15], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Navy Food Management Team Conduct Baking Training

    TAGS

    Baking
    Pastries
    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor
    Navy Food Management
    Hot Rolls

