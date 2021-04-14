NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Navy Food Management Team Conduct Baking Training

210414-N-TA290-1005 HONOLULU (April 14, 2021) Ingredients are being measured out to prepare fresh dough for baking during Naval Supply System Command Fleet Logistic Center Pearl Harbor Navy Food Management Team's "Baking 101: Fundamentals of Baking" course held at the Silver Dolphin Bistro on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel L. Mayberry/Released)
