Air Force Surgeon General visits Eielson

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dorothy A. Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, talks to Airmen from the 354th Medical Group during a leadership visit at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 27, 2021. Hogg has authority to commit resources worldwide for the Air Force Medical Service, to make decisions affecting the delivery of medical services, and to develop plans, programs and procedures to support worldwide medical service missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

