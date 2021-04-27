U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dorothy A. Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, Staff Sgt. Brandon Mercer, a 356th Fighter Squadron Independent Duty Medical Technician (IDMT), and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, pose for a photo during a leadership visit at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 27, 2021. As an IDMT, Mercer can assess, evaluate, diagnose and treat any active duty member in the absence of a provider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 04.28.2021 21:49 Photo ID: 6620797 VIRIN: 210427-F-XX992-1185 Resolution: 5631x3747 Size: 1015.19 KB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Surgeon General visits Eielson [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.