    Air Force Surgeon General visits Eielson [Image 3 of 4]

    Air Force Surgeon General visits Eielson

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dorothy A. Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, Staff Sgt. Brandon Mercer, a 356th Fighter Squadron Independent Duty Medical Technician (IDMT), and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, pose for a photo during a leadership visit at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 27, 2021. As an IDMT, Mercer can assess, evaluate, diagnose and treat any active duty member in the absence of a provider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

