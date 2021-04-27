Air Force Surgeon General visits Eielson

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan Hoff, a 355th Fighter Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment (AFE) craftsman, talks to Lt. Gen. Dorothy A. Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, about F-35 flight equipment during a leadership visit at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 27, 2021. As an AFE specialist, Hoff is responsible for ensuring all flight and safety equipment are in perfect working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

