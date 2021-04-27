Air Force Surgeon General visits Eielson

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dorothy A. Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, wears an F-35A helmet mounted display during a leadership visit at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 27, 2021. As Surgeon General, Hogg advises the Secretary of the Air Force, the Air Force Chief of Staff, the Space Force Chief of Space Operations, and the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs on matters pertaining to the medical aspects of the air expeditionary force and the health of Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

